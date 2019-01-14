A family were kicked off a flight after their terrible body odour made other passengers uncomfortable and they complained to the crew.
Yossi Adler, his wife, Jennie, and their one-year-old daughter were trying to return home to Detroit from a vacation in Miami when they were escorted off their American Airlines flight, leaving them confused.
read MorE
Yossi Adler, his wife, Jennie, and their one-year-old daughter were trying to return home to Detroit from a vacation in Miami when they were escorted off their American Airlines flight, leaving them confused.
read MorE