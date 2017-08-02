A man identified as Segun Ayodele, his wife and two children were found dead after reportedly inhaling fumes from a generator kept inside a toilet in their self-contained apartment. The incident happened at their Obajana apartment in Kogi State last Friday. The family of four was said to have been found lying lifeless in their apartment by Ayodele’s business partner who came to check on him when he failed to turn up in the office. Punch reports that policemen from Obajana Division were alerted and after forcefully opening the door found the decomposing bodies. The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, told Northern City News on Tuesday that Ayodele had just moved into the apartment located in an isolated part of the area a few weeks ago. The CP explained that the man who visited the family found the apartment locked and reported to the police after no one responded to repeated knocks on the door. He said the police had commenced investigation into the unfortunate incident, adding that it was too early to identify the cause of death.