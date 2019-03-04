FRUSTRATED over the inability of the Osun Police Command to investigate and prosecute the alleged Killers of a policeman, Sergeant Owai Owai,who was killed on September 25,2018, during the Osun State governorship election, the deceased family has petitioned the Inspector General of Police....
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VyHGPA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VyHGPA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]