The Benue Police Command has confirmed that three bodies, belonging to members of one family, have been found in a room in the northbank area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and said investigation is on …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Da5JNL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and said investigation is on …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Da5JNL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]