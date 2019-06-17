Entertainment Fan Prays With All His Heart For Bobrisky To Put To Bed – Information Nigeria

#1
Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, has added to the growing list of Nigerians he has confused about his gender.

The Instagram user identified as Paulscata prayed for the crossdresser and also praised him for having a big heart. ..



via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IPSDYn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top