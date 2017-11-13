Submit Post Advertise

Fani-Kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 13, 2017

    A civil society organization, under the aegis of Forum for Good Governance and Probity (FGGP), has described the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as one of the court jesters of the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

    According to the group, Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism.

    It made this assertion in reaction to an article the ex-minister wrote where he described the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as a ‘poisonous dwarf and unrepentant son of perdition’.

    In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the President of the Forum, Jacob Ogunseye, said: “Fani Kayode is unduly angry in view of financial loopholes and drain holes presently being closed and blocked by the Buhari administration.”

    Ogunseye said that though FGGP expect all Nigerians to respect their leaders, but since Mr Femi Fani-Kayode had chosen otherwise and toed the path of ignominy, “he can pursue his course without any hindrance since we live in a democratic society.”
     
