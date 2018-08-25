Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the decision of a High Court in Imo, to free the 112 IPOB women, who were arrested and detained during a protest for the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu and his parents.
“I am delighted to hear that the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Lsv5s5
Get More Nigeria Political News
“I am delighted to hear that the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Lsv5s5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]