Metro Fani-Kayode reacts to sack of Fowler by Buhari – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the sack of Tunde Fowler as Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Buhari had announced Muhammad Nami, as Fowler’s successor and has forwarded his name to the Senate for approval....

fani.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3424DPf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top