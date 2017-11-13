Submit Post Advertise

Metro Fani Kayode Reveals IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Nov 13, 2017 at 1:41 PM.

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday insisted that the Nigerian Army kidnapped the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu from his home.

    However, Fani-Kayode, who took to his Twitter handle described the actions of soldiers, who allegedly “abducted” Kanu as “heartless and unacceptable.”

    He wrote: “IPOB leader Nnamdi Nnamdi’s home was attacked, his staff, friends and supporters were slaughtered, his siblings were maimed, his parents were brutalised, his dogs were shot, his cars were burnt and he was abducted by the Nigerian Army. This is heartless and unacceptable.”
     

    Samguine, Nov 13, 2017 at 1:41 PM
    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    Looks like Fani will be getting a visit from the angry men in green soon.
     
    curator, Nov 13, 2017 at 2:01 PM
    #2