Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed what he believes Buhari has in mind for the Igbos He claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari, “wants to wipe out the Igbo race”. In a series of tweets on Saturday night, Fani-Kayode stated that if Buhari gets away with it, “he will come after the rest of us”. He tweeted: “The attempt to break, subjugate and wipe out the Igbo race through the auspices of ethnic cleansing by @MBuhari shall fail. “This is not about IPOB but about an irrational and pathological hatred of Igbos. If he gets away with it he will come after the rest of us!”