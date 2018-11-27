Fans of Ghanaian singer Becca are not happy with her after un-following everyone on Instagram, except her Nigerian husband.
For reasons best known to her, the ‘Daa ke Daa’ hitmaker had unfollowed her previously tall list of following including her boss, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Okoro, Zynnel …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TKypUC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
For reasons best known to her, the ‘Daa ke Daa’ hitmaker had unfollowed her previously tall list of following including her boss, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Okoro, Zynnel …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TKypUC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]