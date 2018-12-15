Earlier today ,celebrities reacted to Offset’s public apology to his estranged wife ,Cardi B .Offset publicly apologized to her for embarrassing her and making a fool out of her due to his unfaithfulness.
Many have been divided with some saying Cardi should take him back and others telling her to just …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Ce7A4j
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Many have been divided with some saying Cardi should take him back and others telling her to just …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Ce7A4j
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]