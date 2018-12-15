Entertainment Fans Drag T.I For Asking Cardi B To Forgive Offset Following Apology – Nairaland

#1
Earlier today ,celebrities reacted to Offset’s public apology to his estranged wife ,Cardi B .Offset publicly apologized to her for embarrassing her and making a fool out of her due to his unfaithfulness.

Many have been divided with some saying Cardi should take him back and others telling her to just …



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Ce7A4j

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top