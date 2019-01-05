Entertainment Fans Slam Ellen Degeneres For Defending Kevin Hart – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Ellen Degeneres has found herself wading into a fight that is not her and the critics are not having it.

We reported that DeGeneres had comedian and actor, Kevin Hart on her show, "The Ellen DeGenres Show" where they talked about his stepping …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2scSeHw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top