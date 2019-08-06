A Nigerian digital agriculture company, Farmcrowdy has disclosed that plans are underway to expand its operations in the country by increasing its capacity from 25000 farmers to over 50000.
The Chief Executive Officer, Farm Crowdy, Onyeka Akumah, who said this during the unveiling ceremony of its latest …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2KxaSTv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Chief Executive Officer, Farm Crowdy, Onyeka Akumah, who said this during the unveiling ceremony of its latest …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2KxaSTv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]