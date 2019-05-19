Business Farmcrowdy wins UNIDO disruptive innovation in agribusiness award – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Farmcrowdy Group has won the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Disruptive Innovation Award in Agribusiness.

The achievement, under the framework of the International Award 2019 “Innovative Ideas and Technologies in Agribusiness,” was received in Rome, …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2JLQ5wq

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top