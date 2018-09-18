A 20-year-old farmer, Muhammad Adamu, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Pantami Magistrates’ Court, Gombe, for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.
Adamu of Tongo village, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, was docked on a count charge of rape. The plea of the defendant, was, however, not …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2D6MAiH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Adamu of Tongo village, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, was docked on a count charge of rape. The plea of the defendant, was, however, not …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2D6MAiH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]