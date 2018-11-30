Scores of farmers continue to be killed in some parts of the Northeast by Boko Haram, many of which go unreported.
For as long as the killings continue and farmers have to stay away from farms out of fear, it will be impossible to achieve …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2FKJy4O
Get more: Nigeria Business News
For as long as the killings continue and farmers have to stay away from farms out of fear, it will be impossible to achieve …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2FKJy4O
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]