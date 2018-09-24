Italian fashion giant Versace is about to be sold, the country’s biggest-selling newspaper said Monday, citing anonymous sources who suggested the deal could come in the next few hours. Donatella Versace, the brand’s artistic director and vice-president of the group, has called a staff meeting in Milan for....
