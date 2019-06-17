Entertainment Fashion Icon And Mother of Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dies at 95 – The Trent

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, socialite, fashion icon and mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper, has died, the journalist confirmed on the network on Monday. She was 95.

Vanderbilt had cancer, her son confirmed, explaining in a CNN obituary, “Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital. …



