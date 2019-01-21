The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has raised the hope of Nigerians towards ending crazy electricity billing with the announcement of approval for 108 firms to supply meters. Fashola said this during the continuation of his neighbourhood consultations/campaign for the re-election of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FFLLO1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FFLLO1
Get More Nigeria Political News