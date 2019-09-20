Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, says Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to be.
Addressing state house correspondents on Wednesday after the federal executive council meeting, the former Lagos state governor said most road projects in the country would have been completed but for funding challenges.]
read more
Addressing state house correspondents on Wednesday after the federal executive council meeting, the former Lagos state governor said most road projects in the country would have been completed but for funding challenges.]
read more