A 44-year-old father, Kabiru Oke, and his 19-year-old son, Faruq, have been arrested for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year old girl at No 1 Olatikupo Street, Egbeda, Lagos, where the victim lived with them.
The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said, on March 27, 2019, …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Ijpsyk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said, on March 27, 2019, …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Ijpsyk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]