Metro Father Mbaka Anoints And Fortifies Gov Obiano For Second Term

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 15, 2017 at 1:44 PM. Views count: 1

    The founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (Amen), Reverend Father Ejike Camillus Anthony Mbaka, has anointed and blessed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, fortifying him spiritually for the forthcoming November 18th gubernatorial election in the state.

    While praying for Obiano who knelt down at alter with his hands placed on the altar, Mbaka said, “May the God of Israelites, adoration ministry answer you, Father glorify your name in this your son Willie Obiano. “Thank you for the good works you are using him to do in Anambra.


    IMG_20171015_134147.JPG IMG_20171015_134147.JPG
     
    Comments