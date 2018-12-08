  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Father Mbaka Slams Critics, Says God Deserves Money – Sahara Reporters

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has lambasted his critics, insisting that God deserves money.

Mbaka said this while responding to criticisms over a video that went viral wherein he was seen trying to compel the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic …



Sahara Reporters

