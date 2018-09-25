World Father of boy saved by Paris ‘Spiderman’ convicted for negligence – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The father of the little boy who was rescued dangling from a fourth-storey Paris balcony by a Malian migrant dubbed Spiderman received a three-month suspended jail sentence Tuesday for leaving the child home alone.

Mamoudou Gassama was propelled to global stardom …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xKi6Ne

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top