A 54-year old man raped his teenage daughter after she confided in him that she was gay. MIRROR UK reports that the father, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his victims, also raped his other daughter during two decades of sexual abuse. Judge Andrew Lockhart QC sentenced the father to 21 years in prison. Speaking during the sentencing, the judge said, “The court heard from both of these two women. They have both been severely psychologically damaged by your behaviour. “Listening to [one of the victim’s] evidence of her feeling of guilt at leaving her sister to face you was the most harrowing of evidence.” “It affected her greatly," he said. "She left the home, and she thought her sister would be safe, because she thought you would never touch (her) in the same way. “But you groomed your [other] daughter in the same way and began assaults on her. “As a 16-year-old girl she realised she was gay and, struggling with her identity as many people do at that age, she decided to tell you. “You reacted by showing real and uncontrolled anger, and you decided to rape her to show her why it would be better to have sex with men than women. Her evidence made harrowing listening. “That rape involved degradation and humiliation. The offence demonstrated your hostility towards her as a lesbian.”