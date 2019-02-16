Metro Father Tried To Kill His Son Twice After Accusing Him Of Witchcraft (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
A young boy simply identified as Micheal has been rescued after being abandoned by his father who accused him of witchcraft and being responsible for the hardship in the family in Akwa Ibom.

According to reports, the father tried to kill the boy on two occasions by stabbing a …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2BD0q9l

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[9]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top