Metro Fatoyinbo vindicated, shame on Busola Dakolo -Fani-Kayode – P.M. News

#1
Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode is elated that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has been vindicated after a High Court in Abuja threw out a suit filed by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo over alleged rape.

Fani-Kayode pronounced shame on Dakolo and all …

busola.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2qdxKRy

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top