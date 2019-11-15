Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode is elated that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has been vindicated after a High Court in Abuja threw out a suit filed by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo over alleged rape.
Fani-Kayode pronounced shame on Dakolo and all …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2qdxKRy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Fani-Kayode pronounced shame on Dakolo and all …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2qdxKRy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]