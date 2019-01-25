Politics Fayemi: Fayose left a debt of ₦155 Billion – Plus TV Africa

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday said former governor Ayodele Fayose left a total debt profile of over ₦155.79 billion for the state.

This is as the governor signed into law, the ₦129.9 state budget for 2019, as part of events to mark his 100 …



