Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says civil servants are currently being owed N57billion as arrears of unpaid salaries and emoluments.
The governor spoke at a meeting with the civil servants as well as a cross-section of labour leaders at the government house, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday.
He said his administration is trying to clear the backlogs which he said would be done in phases.
