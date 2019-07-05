Metro Fayemi: Fayose left N57bn unpaid workers’ salaries, pension arrears - The Cable

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says civil servants are currently being owed N57billion as arrears of unpaid salaries and emoluments.

The governor spoke at a meeting with the civil servants as well as a cross-section of labour leaders at the government house, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday.

He said his administration is trying to clear the backlogs which he said would be done in phases.

