Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Fayemi: Govs’ll take over COVID-19 response – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Fayemi: Govs’ll take over COVID-19 response - New Telegraph

The Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID- 19 response. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of 16th virtual meeting of the forum on Wednesday, said the Chairman of the NGF sub-committee interfacing with...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[77]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top