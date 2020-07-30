Fayemi: Govs’ll take over COVID-19 response - New Telegraph
The Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID- 19 response. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of 16th virtual meeting of the forum on Wednesday, said the Chairman of the NGF sub-committee interfacing with...
