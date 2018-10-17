Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, has announced the appointment of Abiodun Oyebanji, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Fayemi, in a statement, also confirmed Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff to the Governor and Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor. Oyebanji, …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2yKbZt1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayemi, in a statement, also confirmed Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff to the Governor and Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor. Oyebanji, …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2yKbZt1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]