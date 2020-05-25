Fayemi debunks report claiming he was barred from seeing Buhari with Giadom
Governor Fayemi has debunked the reports claiming he took Giadom to President Buhari to get him recognised as the acting national chairman of the ruling APC.
www.legit.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Atheists and humanists facing discrimination across the world, report finds – the Guardian
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Police allegedly assault mother who went to report 30-year-old man who raped her 5-year-old daughter (Video) – Laila’s Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0