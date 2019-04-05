Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to Nyesom Wike’s re-election for a second term as Governor of Rivers State.
Fayose in a post on his Twitter page described Wike’s victory as a historic one. Mocking the opposition, Fayose said Wike’s victory showed that Nigerians were …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ORUWg2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayose in a post on his Twitter page described Wike’s victory as a historic one. Mocking the opposition, Fayose said Wike’s victory showed that Nigerians were …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ORUWg2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]