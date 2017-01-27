Governor Ayodele Fayose has vowed to continue to be a thorn in the Presidency's flesh, even if his security aides are withdrawn. Fayose spoke at the Expanded National Caucus of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday. “I will continue to leak their secrets. I will remain a thorn in their flesh. Anything they want to do, let them come. If they want to carry their police, let them carry their police. I don’t care,” he said. Nigerians are already tired of APC's Change mantra and are seeking for a better life, as Buhari is causing hunger in the land, he said. “The whole country is not only tired of the ruling party, they want another change. If not for the constitution, they want the change tomorrow.” Lamenting that Nigerians don’t seem to learn from the past, Fayose said, “the same party that has been rejected by Nigerians is the party that people seem to be defecting to.”