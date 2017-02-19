Submit Post Advertise

Fayose - Ekiti Withheld Allocation Has Been Released

Feb 19, 2017

    Governor Ayo Fayose says the Federal Government has released the withheld January Budget Support Fund to the state.

    Fayose made the claim while speaking a live programme tagged, ‘Meet Your Governor’ aired on the state owned Ekiti Television and Radio Stations. “On Thursday, a letter was sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria that the money be released and it has not been released because the CBN Governor was not in town,'' Fayose said.

    “What is important now is that the money has been released. I won’t want to go into details.''
     
