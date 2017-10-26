Re: Governor Fayose escaped death, car burnt down in Lagos There was an accident involving Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose's vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday. Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there. What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained. The governor is grateful to God that no casualty was recorded. He also thanked the people who made spirited efforts to put out the fire. Lere Olayinka SA (Public Communications and New Media)