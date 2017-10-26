Submit Post Advertise

Politics Fayose Escapes Death

    Governor Fayose escaped death, car burnt down in Lagos

    There was an accident involving Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose's vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday.

    Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there.

    What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

    The governor is grateful to God that no casualty was recorded. He also thanked the people who made spirited efforts to put out the fire.


    Lere Olayinka
    SA (Public Communications and New Media)
     
    Oct 26, 2017 at 8:53 AM
