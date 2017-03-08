Governor Ayodele Fayose has declared that he does not need the protection offered by officers of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS). He spoke during the International Women’s Day 2017 celebration at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti. “Anybody moving against my government will be removed; anybody that wants to topple me will not finish their government," he declared. “Tell them, I don’t need their policemen, I don’t need their SSS. Let them come and remove their policemen and SSS. I don’t want APC police, I don’t want APC SSS, these people are my police.”