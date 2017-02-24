Loyalists and supporters of Governor Ayodele Fayose, as well as members of the Peoples Democratic Party have launched a political group ahead of 2018 Governorship Election in the state. The Osoko Mass Movement was launched in Ikere Ekiti on Wednesday to start registration of members in the South Senatorial District. The event was attended by members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, political appointees and youths. There are speculations that the movement might be an exit plan by the governor from the crisis-ridden PDP. But the Director of Media and Publicity of the movement, who is also a member of the state assembly, Mr. Adedayo Akinleye, said this should not be mistaken as an exit plan by Fayose. “We are telling the whole world that wherever Fayose goes anytime from now, we will follow him en-mass. “It is all about sustaining the Ayo Fayose legacy beyond 2018 and particularly to tell the whole world and in particular, Ekiti people, that wherever Fayose is going in 2018, we are going with him. “We just love Fayose and want a continuation of his legacy in the state. That is why wherever Fayose goes, we are following him, if Fayose leaves PDP today, we will follow him.” Akinleye said the coordinators at the local levels would be meeting weekly to get numbers of people in their polling units and register them to know the number of electorates voting in each of the wards. “We will also get to know the number of people voting for our party in each wards through the polling units coordinators”, he added.