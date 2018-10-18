Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as he has met his bail conditions.
According to his aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor filed all the necessary documents before the court for verification on Friday and should be out of EFCC custody today (Monday).
