Metro Fayose Mobbed By Supporters As He Returns To Ekiti State (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Former governor of Ekiti , Mr. Ayodele Fayose was given a rousing welcome after returning to the state exactly two months after he left.

The ex-governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was hailed by crowd of supporters including policemen who chanted his name ‘Oshoko’ as he was sighted at Oja …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LitdUj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top