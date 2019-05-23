Former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the emergence of Governor Kayode Fayemi as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).
Fayose in his reaction via his Twitter handle congratulated Fayemi on the new development, adding that it is a well deserved feat …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VKmRRc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayose in his reaction via his Twitter handle congratulated Fayemi on the new development, adding that it is a well deserved feat …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VKmRRc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 7.6 KB Views: 2
Last edited by a moderator:[73]