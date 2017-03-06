Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has run into trouble with the leaders of the leaders of the PDP in South West Nigeria. The group said it was worried about governor Fayose and his recent activities. This is according to Chairman of the party in the zone, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe. He was reacting to the meeting of some members of the party in the zone, who he said were not PDP officials but Fayose’s “cronies.” He also condemned Fayose for convening a stakeholder's meeting of the party. “Fayose’s action in summoning a meeting he lacks the right to call at a time when well-meaning leaders and elders are calling for restraint and reconciliation is most despicable. “Otherwise, how do we describe his action and utterances under the guise of a non-existent and illegal South West PDP leaders forum? “In what capacity did he call the meeting of South-West PDP leaders? Can a governor call a zonal PDP leaders’ meeting? “Has he been able to call a full meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum which he purports to lead? We thank God that most of the respectable leaders of our party in the South West shunned the illegal gathering.” Ogundipe added that Fayose was “bent on destroying” an otherwise solid and responsible institution such as the PDP.