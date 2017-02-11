The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, will on Monday play host to the governors in the South-West geopolitical zone in Ado-Ekiti in continuation of their regular meetings aimed at ensuring regional integration. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti said the meeting would be in furtherance of the resolve of the governors of the six states of the South-West to meet on a regular basis. The statement said the meeting would “continue to pursue a unified framework for tackling the development challenges of the region. “At their last meeting hosted by the Oyo State Government in Ibadan on 21 November, 2016, it was resolved that the next meeting of the forum should be hosted by the Ekiti State Government. “This meeting is expected to take some critical decisions in respect of the mission of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, for which all the state governments have declared their commitment. “Governors from Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos are to attend the meeting,” the statement said.