Politics Fayose Welcomes Buhari - ''Nigerians Are Hungry''

    Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's return to the country after a 103-day absence.

    Speaking on behalf of Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Fayose said, ''We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development,” he was quoted to have said.

    “We in PDP knows what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition, APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends.”
     
