Metro FBI in collaboration with EFCC arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged Fraudulent Activities – BellaNaija

#1
Few weeks ago, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arraigned 77 Nigerians for fraud related activities.

In a new development, the FBI arrested 281 individuals, including 167 Nigerians for involvement in fraudulent Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes, the agency announced recently....

fbi.JPG

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2ZQD2TL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top