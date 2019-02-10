Politics FCT Minister Narrowly Escapes Death As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Abuja – Sahara Reporters

#1
Hell was let loose in Abuja on Saturday, as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a violent clash that left many injured and several vehicles burnt.

The incident occurred at the Building Materials Market in Deidei, a suburb of the …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2Gw52RQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top