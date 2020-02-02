Metro FCT Police Arrest Five over Corona Virus Hospital Prank – Thisdaylive

The FCT Police has arrested five persons for making a prank in the hospital on the corona virus pandemic.

The suspects, four males and a female, were paraded before reporters over the weekend by the spokesman of FCT Police Command DSP Anjuguri Manzah.....

9b8699a9-police-696x385.jpg

