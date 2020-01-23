Ameyo Adadevoh Way – that is the new name of a major road in the federal capital territory (FCT).
The road was renamed after the late medical doctor whom TheCable unveiled as the ‘Nigerian of the Decade based on her role in preventing Ebola epidemic in the country.
The road, located along Ahmadu Bello Way, close to the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, was renamed after Adedovah, about six years after she died from the disease in Lagos.
