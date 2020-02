The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N4.8 billion being augmentation for the Benin-Adumagbae-Igba-Akure road in Edo and Ondo State.Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, made this known while briefing State House correspondents after …Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2HDSJSO Get More Nigeria Political News